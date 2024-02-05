Suits: LA: NBC Orders Spin-Off Pilot Based on USA Network Legal Drama Series

Get ready to return to the world of Suits. NBC has ordered a pilot for a spin-off of the USA Network legal drama, titled Suits: LA, which will take viewers to the West Coast.

The original series was set in New York City, starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl. The show follows Mike Ross (Adams) as he works as an associate for prominent attorney Harvey Specter (Macht) at a big New York City law firm. The duo must hide that Mike has a photographic memory but never attended law school.

The possibility of a spin-off for the long-running series was brought about after a resurgence of its popularity following its release on Netflix. However, the spin-off was initially set for USA Network. Casting for the pilot has not been announced. It’s unknown whether any original series characters will return for the new project if it’s greenlighted to series.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is behind the pilot, which will begin filming in March. NBC revealed the following about the plot of the potential series:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

