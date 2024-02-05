The Savant: Nnamdi Asomugha to Star Opposite Jessica Chastain in Apple TV+ Series

The Savant has added to its cast. Per Deadline, Nnamdi Asomugha is set to star opposite Jessica Chastain in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series.

The series was inspired by the Cosmopolitan article “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” by Andrea Stanley. The show’s story follows a top-secret investigator (Chastain), aka the Savant, who joins online hate groups to help take down violent men before they can follow through with large-scale attack plans.

Asomugha will play her husband. The pair recently worked together on the Netflix film The Good Nurse. Melissa James Gibson will write and serve as showrunner of the eight-episode limited series.

The premiere date for The Savant will be announced later.

