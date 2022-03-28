Truth Be Told: Season Three of Apple TV+ Drama Series to Star Gabrielle Union

Truth Be Told is gearing up for its third season, and a big name has been cast. Gabrielle Union is joining Octavia Spencer for the new season of the drama series. Based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber, the series follows true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) who risks everything in pursuit of truth and justice.

Per Deadline, Union will play “Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.” No other details about her role or the new case that Poppy will be investigating were revealed.

Apple TV+ will announce the release date for Truth Be Told season three at a later date.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the return of Truth Be Told on Apple TV+?