Truth Be Told: Season Three; Apple TV+ Renews Octavia Spencer Drama Series

Poppy Parnell is ready to take on a new case. Apple TV+ has renewed the Truth Be Told TV series for a third season. The second season of 10 episodes finished being released in October. Maisha Closson joins season three as showrunner and executive producer.

Season two of Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, Mychala Faith Lee, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa. In season two, investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.

Here’s the third season renewal announcement:

Apple TV+ picks up award-winning anthology drama series “Truth Be Told” for third season

Maisha Closson joins season three as showrunner and executive producer

Apple TV+ announced today that the NAACP Image Award-winning mystery anthology series “Truth Be Told,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, has been renewed for a third season. Created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, season three of “Truth Be Told” will be helmed by Maisha Closson (“Claws,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. The complete first and second seasons of the addictive series are now streaming on Apple TV+.

“I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV+. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer,” said creator and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. “Can’t wait to show you all what we have in store for you.”

“‘Truth Be Told’ continues to captivate audiences around the world with its strong performances from Octavia Spencer and the cast, as well as the riveting storytelling from the immensely talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development, Apple Worldwide Video. “We, along with the show’s global fans, can’t wait for the story to continue in season three.”

Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, “Truth Be Told” stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything — including her life — to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. The second season of “Truth Be Told” introduced Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series, starring as Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend and media mogul.

“Truth Be Told” is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Maisha Closson serves as writer and executive producer for season three. Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman and Closson are Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 170 wins and 623 awards nominations.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*