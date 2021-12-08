Outer Banks: Season Three Renewal for Netflix Drama Series

The Pogues and Kooks will be back at it. Netflix has renewed the Outer Banks TV show for a third season. The second season of 10 episodes was released on July 30th. The second season cast is returning and Carlacia Grant has been promoted to series regular for year three.

An action-adventure mystery drama series, the Outer Banks TV show was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke.

Here’s the third season renewal announcement from Netflix:

NETFLIX RENEWS HIT SERIES “OUTER BANKS” FOR THIRD SEASON · Netflix has renewed the breakout series Outer Banks for a third season. · The series is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who will all return as showrunners and executive producers. · Returning as series regulars are Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten. In addition, Carlacia Grant has been upped to series regular and will also return for Season 3. · Outer Banks Season 2 held the #1 spot globally in Netflix’s Top 10 TV (English) list for the 4 weeks following its launch. · Season 2 premiered on July 30, 2021 and is currently streaming globally, only on Netflix. About Outer Banks Season 2:

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run – and in over their heads – in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

A launch date for season three has yet to be announced.

