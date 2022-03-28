You: Season Four of Netflix Series to Star Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts)

Production on season four of You has just begun, and there has been an addition to the cast of the thriller series. Charlotte Ritchie (UK’s Ghosts, Call the Midwife) is joining Penn Badgley on the upcoming season which will see serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) headed to Paris.

Deadline revealed more about Ritchie’s role on the Netflix series:

“Ritchie will play Kate. She’s smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy bitch.” She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers “arrangements” to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe (Badgley), an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.”

The You official Twitter shared the following from the set to mark the start of production.

feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1wtUttZ2P9 — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 22, 2022

A release date for the fourth season will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of You on Netflix? How long do you think this series should run?