Bridgerton: Netflix Orders Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

Bridgerton is getting a spin-off. Netflix has ordered a prequel following focusing on Queen Charlotte. The limited series will be written by Shonda Rhimes. Queen Charlotte is a character not included in the novel the series is based on, so this is completely new content for fans of the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the new prequel coming to Netflix:

“The Queen Charlotte limited series will center on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, the reimagined character added to the Bridgerton series that was not in Julia Quinn’s novels on which the show is based. Played by Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte quickly became a fan favorite and one of Bridgerton‘s breakout characters. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, also spoke about the prequel:

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

A premiere date for this new series will be set at a later date.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Bridgerton? Do you plan to watch the new prequel on Netflix?