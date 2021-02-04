The Queen’s Gambit: Season Two Statement from Netflix Series EP

The Queen’s Gambit wrapped after one season on Netflix in November, but viewers have been hoping for more of chess prodigy Beth Harmon’s story. The series has been very successful for the streaming service so, could there be a second season in the works?

Executive producer William Horberg released a statement after the series received two Golden Globe nominations (one for Limited Series and the other for Anya Taylor-Joy as the Best Actress in a Limited Series) and he made it clear a second season will not happen. He said the following about the Netflix series, per Deadline:

“It’s wonderful to know that people loved the show where they want to spend more time with these characters; we never envisioned it that way. We felt that the series had a satisfying endpoint and we’d allow the audience to fill in the space as to what happens next for Beth Harmon. Nothing has changed, despite fans demanding more on my Twitter feed. Scott and I feel really happy about the completeness of Beth’s story.”

The Queen’s Gambit was watched by 62 million viewers in its first month on Netflix, making it the streaming service’s “biggest scripted limited series to date”.

What do you think? Did you watch The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix? Would you have watched a second season?