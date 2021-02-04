Fast Foodies: truTV Teases Cooking Competition with Guest Joel McHale

Fast Foodies is coming to truTV, and the new cooking competition series will feature celebrities challenging three chefs to recreate their favorite fast foods. Tonight’s premiere episode, airing at 10:30 PM, will feature comic actor Joel McHale and Chicago hot dogs from Portillo’s.

truTV revealed the following about the new series:

This Thursday, Joel McHale challenges the chefs of truTV’s Fast Foodies to remake and then remix his fast food favorite – the Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dog. “I, Joel McHale, wanted to see if world class chefs (really nice people with some great tattoos) could even come close to duplicating or surpassing (I know this is sacrilegious) the incredible dish that is a Chicago hot dog. Good luck (he said with extreme sarcasm without much hope that they will accomplish this),” said McHale. truTV’s Fast Foodies is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind–fast food. Three award-winning chefs — Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford, and Justin Sutherland — will compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to recreate and then remix their favorite fast food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and will take home the Chompionship Trophy, while the other two losing chefs will participate in a hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, Bobby Lee, GaTa, Amanda Seales, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Andy Richter, Charlotte McKinney, James Van Der Beek, and Fortune Feimster. “

Check out two previews for the premiere episode below.

