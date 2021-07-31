Echoes: Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer to Star in Netflix Thriller Series

Matt Bomer and Michelle Monaghan have been cast in a new Netflix thriller series titled Echoes. Monaghan will play a pair of twins in a duo role. The women see their lives turned upside down when one goes missing.

Deadline revealed more about the plot of the upcoming Netflix series:

“Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

Bomer announced the casting on social media. He will play the husband of one of the twins who is the perfect husband, father, and runs a vet clinic and horse farm on the land owned by his family for years. Check out his tweet below.

