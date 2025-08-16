Joseph of Egypt: Prime Video Orders Biblical Drama Series, Casting Revealed

Joseph of Egypt is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the limited biblical drama series and revealed its cast.

Adam Hashmi will play Joseph, and Alexander Siddig, Babak Tafti, Daniel Peera, and Iris Bahr will join him. The series will retell the Biblical story of Joseph from the Old Testament, focusing on his rise to power in Egypt.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered the epic biblical drama starring Adam Hashmi (Bridgerton, Criminal Record), Joseph of Egypt to series. Production on the eight-episode limited series is currently underway in New Mexico. Joseph of Egypt is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In this iconic Old Testament story, betrayed by jealous brothers, Joseph (Adam Hashmi) defies all expectations and rises to incredible power in Egypt, second only to Pharaoh. But when his past catches up with him, he is confronted with the ultimate test. Starring alongside Hashmi are Alexander Siddig (Foundation, Shantaram) as Jacob, Babak Tafti (Succession, Billions) as Simeon, Daniel Peera (The Cleaning Lady, NCIS) as Reuben, and Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Svetlana) as Leah. Recurring cast members include Dakota Shapiro as Ashur (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Valley of the Boom), Tannaz Shastiri (Hacks, Ramy) as Eliuram, Ruben Vernier (Monsters, This Is Us) as Gad, Amir Malaklou (The Old Man, Your Friends & Neighbors) as Judah, Moran Atias (Tyrant, Animal Kingdom) as Bilhah, Necar Zadegan (Mayor of Kingstown, 24) as Zilapah, Matisse Ratron-Neal (The Night Agent, Law & Order) as Issachar, Shani Atias (The Pitt, Shameless) as Rachel, and Siya Maleki (The Bones Exist, Kill Me) as Levi. Craig Wright will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, with Dallas Jenkins executive producing under his 5&2 Studios banner. Also executive producing are Brad Pelo, Mark Sourian, Ryan Swanson, and Tyler Thompson.”

Additional details and a premiere date for this series will be announced at a later date.

