Solos: Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Others Join Amazon Series

New casting has been announced for the Solos TV series. The cast of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video drama now includes Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. The anthology drama series will dive into human connection by following seven individuals.

Amazon revealed more about the new series and the cast additions in a press release.

“Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu will star in the new Amazon Original dramatic anthology series Solos, from executive producer and showrunner David Weil (Hunters). Solos will premiere later in 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,” said Weil. Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience. Amazon Studios’ Solos is executive produced by Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes and Weil will be making his directorial debut. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.”

A premiere date for the Solos series has not been set.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the Solos TV show on Amazon Prime?