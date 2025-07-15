Bloodaxe: Prime Video Announces Additional Casting for New Viking Drama

The cast of Bloodaxe is getting larger. Prime Video has announced the addition of six new faces to the cast of the latest Viking drama.

Karlis Arnolds Avots, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte, and Jesper Christensen join Xavier Molyneux, Jessica Madsen, and Levi Miller in the cast. The series follows the life of Erik Bloodaxe and his wife.

Prime Video shared the following about the series and the roles the new additions will play:

“Today, Prime Video announced that Karlis Arnolds Avots, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, and Rune Temte will join the cast of the upcoming original series, Bloodaxe as series regulars. Additionally, Jesper Christensen will star in a recurring role. The series, which will begin filming in Ireland and Iceland later this summer, is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios.

Bloodaxe is an epic historical drama, created, written, and executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, which chronicles the rise of one of history’s most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen). As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Norse Saga.

Karlis Arnolds Avots (January, Soviet Jeans, Ulya) plays “Egil,” a poet, farmer, murderer, sorcerer, ladies’ man, and a bit of a psychopath, he is seeking revenge on Bloodaxe for the exile of his family to Iceland by Erik’s father, King Harald Fairhair.

Rod Hallett (Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles De Menezes, The Tudors, Outlander) plays “Athelstan,” the shrewd and powerful King of Wessex, who is also a formidable warrior. Years ago, he formed a strategic alliance with King Harald Fairhair concerning his young son Haakon, and has been grooming him for future leadership, and to ensure his influence extends beyond Wessex.

Alina Tomnikov (Donna, Funeral for a Dog, The Worst Idea Ever) portrays the dual role of both “Greta” and “The Seer.” “Greta” is an esteemed shield maiden and a close member of Bloodaxe’s trusted group of warriors. However, it’s revealed that she has the ability to transform into the form of an ancient woman, known as The Seer, who possesses an all-seeing power, and the ability to divine the future as ordained by the gods themselves.

Sisse Marie (Rebel Moon, Siren, The Lost Princess) is “Thyra,” the Queen of Denmark, wife of Gorm, and mother to Gunnhild. She is an admired figure, cunning and steadfast, and will do whatever she can to ensure the longevity of her and Gorm’s power and rule.

Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle, Marvel’s Captain Marvel, Time Bandits) plays “Gorm,” the King of Denmark, husband to Thyra, and father to Gunnhild. Sharp and devious, Gorm lacks the brash, hot-headedness prized in many Norsemen, but his calculating, diplomatic, and occasionally brutal approach to rule has made him one of the most formidable powers in Scandinavia.

Jesper Christensen (Spectre, Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale) portrays “King Harald Fairhair.” The First King of all Norway who conquered his many powerful rivals, nearing the end of his legendary reign. Fairhair relies on the love and support of his son, Bloodaxe, and begins to fear that many of his sons are now plotting against him.

Bloodaxe is executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, who will also showrun and write. Additional executive producers include Morgan O’Sullivan under his O’Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, and Fred Toye.

Bloodaxe will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”