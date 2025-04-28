Earnhardt: Prime Video Releases Trailer for Docuseries About NASCAR Legend

Earnhardt is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new docuseries.

The series will focus on the life and tragic death of the NASCAR legend and his family. Prime Video shared the following about the series when it was ordered:

“The history of the Earnhardt family is the history of NASCAR – you can’t tell the story of one without the other – and at the center of the Earnhardt family was Dale Earnhardt Sr., the most influential figure the sport has ever known. A charismatic, working-class hero to millions of fans, Dale Sr. spent the better part of two decades as the most visible figure in stock car racing, breaking through the confines of the sport’s regional fan base to mainstream notoriety, racking up millions in endorsement deals from Coca-Cola to Wheaties, and appearing on daytime TV and late-night talk shows. From one generation to the next, racing would bring the Earnhardt family together, but it wasn’t always an easy road. Now, with unparalleled access and never before seen archival material, the Untitled Earnhardt Documentary promises a profound, revealing, and definitive account of a historic American family. Presented by Prime Video Sports, the Untitled Earnhardt Documentary is produced by Imagine Documentaries, NASCAR Studios, and Everyone Else, in association with Dirty Mo Media. The series is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes of Imagine Entertainment; Matt Summers and Tim Clark of NASCAR Studios; and TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, and Tony Mayhoff.”

The trailer for Earnhardt is below. The series premieres on May 22nd.

