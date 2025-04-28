Helluva Boss: Animated YouTube Series Coming to Prime Video with Two Season Renewal

Helluva Boss is headed to Prime Video. The animated series is a spin-off of Hazbin Hotel, and it has aired on YouTube until now. The streaming service has given the series a two-season renewal.

Brandon Rogers, Richard Horvitz, Vivian Williams, Erica Lindbeck, Bryce Pinkham, Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Cristina Vee, Georgie Leahy, Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis star in the animated series from Vivienne Medrano.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo (the “o” is silent), the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business able to run thanks to a magic grimoire, and a complicated situationship with the demon prince Stolas. Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent and darkly comedic situations.”

The series will arrive on the streaming service this fall. An announcement video is below.

