The Bondsman: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for Kevin Bacon as UnDead Bounty Hunter Series

The Bondsman has a premiere date. Prime Video announced an April premiere date for the new series with the release of several first-look photos.

Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy star in the series, which follows a bounty hunter who is brought back to life to bring escaped demons back to hell.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.”

The eight-episode series arrives on April 3rd. More photos from the series are below.

