The Quiz with Balls: Season One Ratings

FOX has aired twice as many unscripted shows as scripted series this season.

A trivia game show, The Quiz with Balls TV series is hosted by Jay Pharoah. In each episode, two families compete for a big cash prize in a “battle of the balls.” While standing on a high platform over a glistening pool of water, they must work together as they face multiple-choice questions. Each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the corresponding player. If the answer is incorrect, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches the family member into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the more difficult the questions get. The longer they last, the more money the family banks, until one “dry” family member plays the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



