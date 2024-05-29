The Quiz with Balls: Season One Viewer Votes

Families get dunked trying to win a big cash prize in the first season of The Quiz with Balls TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Quiz with Balls is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Quiz with Balls here.

A FOX trivia game show, The Quiz with Balls TV series is hosted by Jay Pharoah. In each episode, two families compete for a big cash prize in a “battle of the balls.” While standing on a high platform over a glistening pool of water, they must work together as they face multiple-choice questions. Each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the corresponding player. If the answer is incorrect, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches the family member into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get. The longer they last, the more money the family banks until one “dry” family member plays the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Quiz with Balls TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Quiz with Balls should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?