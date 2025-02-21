The Quiz with Balls: Season Two; FOX Renews Competition Series Hosted by Jay Pharoah

it turns out this show has legs. FOX has renewed The Quiz with Balls series for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes aired between May and September of last year.

A trivia game show, The Quiz with Balls TV series is hosted by Jay Pharoah. In each episode, two families compete for a big cash prize in a “battle of the balls.” While standing on a high platform over a glistening pool of water, they must work together as they face multiple-choice questions. Each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the corresponding player. If the answer is incorrect, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches the family member into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the more difficult the questions get. The longer they last, the more money the family banks, until one “dry” family member plays the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of The Quiz with Balls averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.59 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was the network’s second-highest-rated series last summer.

“During its first season, The Quiz with Balls really broke through, thanks to a mix of engaging playability, comedic physical stakes, and our terrific host Jay Pharoah, who artfully invites viewers into the fun,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Not to mention, our long-time production partners at Talpa and Eureka have a few new tricks up their sleeves for season two, which made renewing this popular game show a must.”

“We’re incredibly proud that The Quiz with Balls is returning for a second season with FOX,” said John de Mol, owner of Talpa Studios. “The show’s success in the Netherlands has been tremendous, and we were excited to see how well it worked in the U.S. over the summer. This time around, we’re picking up the pace and adding more play-along moments, giving viewers an even more engaging and exciting experience.”

Chris Culvenor, Executive Producer for Eureka Productions added, “We are excited to re-team with FOX and Talpa for a new season of The Quiz with Balls. The show’s large-scale, originality and high stakes have captivated the audience and with Jay Pharoah returning as our brilliant host, season two is set to make another big splash.”

