The Quiz with Balls: Season Two — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Keeping dry could win families a lot of money. Has The Quiz with Balls TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Quiz with Balls, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A trivia game show airing on the FOX television network, The Quiz with Balls TV series is hosted by Jay Pharoah. In each episode, two families compete for a big cash prize in a “battle of the balls.” While standing on a high platform over a glistening pool of water, they must work together as they face multiple-choice questions. Each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the corresponding player. If the answer is incorrect, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches the family member into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the more difficult the questions get. The longer they last, the more money the family banks until one “dry” family member plays the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Quiz with Balls averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Quiz with Balls stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 30, 2024, The Quiz with Balls has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Quiz with Balls for season two? This show appears to be relatively inexpensive to produce, and the ratings are good for a FOX summer series, so I think there’s a good chance it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Quiz with Balls cancellation or renewal news.



