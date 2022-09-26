Family Guy: Season 20 Ratings (2022-23)



The Family Guy series has been a staple of the FOX schedule for years. In the past, it’s seemed like a shoo-in for renewal. However, since FOX no longer owns the series, the network doesn’t profit from the episodes after they’ve left FOX. At some point, new episodes of Family Guy will likely move to a Disney-owned channel or streaming service. Could this be the year? Will Family Guy be cancelled or renewed for season 21 on FOX? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.

For comparisons: Season 19 of Family Guy on FOX averaged a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers.

Note: There’s a disparity in the season numbers of this show. In FOX’s press materials, this is designated as season 20. But, if you look at FOX’s website, they label the same episodes as season 21. Since the press materials are theoretically more official, we follow the press release numbering.

What do you think? Do you like the Family Guy TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 21st season?