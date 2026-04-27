Hazbin Hotel: Season Five; Prime Video Renews Animated Series for Final Season

Hazbin Hotel is closing its doors after one more outing. Prime Video has ordered the fifth and final season of the animated series.

Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, and Amir Talai star in the series, which follows the Princess of Hell as she tries to keep the demons living there in line.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggi, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality. Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 120 million views and a devoted worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers to create a wholly original and unique world. “I’m so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion,” said Creator and Executive Producer, Vivienne Medrano. “I’m so excited for fans to see how this story ends.” “From its inception, Hazbin Hotel has pushed the boundaries of adult animation through bold storytelling, vibrant artistry, and unapologetic heart,” said Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Vivienne Medrano and her team have built an extraordinary world that has captivated fans around the globe, and we’re thrilled to give the series—and its passionate community—a fitting, unforgettable final chapter.” The Hazbin Hotel universe continued to expand beyond the screen in 2025, with Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the series. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the live concert took place on October 20, at New York’s historic Majestic Theatre in connection with the Season Two premiere screening. Produced by award-winning RadicalMedia, the event featured electrifying performances of the show’s hit songs from Seasons One and Two. Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway is now available to stream on Prime Video.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Will you be sad to see it end?