Chicago Fire: NBC Series Showrunner Departs After 14 Seasons, Replacement Named

Chicago Fire has lost its current showrunner. According to Deadline, Andrea Newman is leaving the NBC series. She has been with the series since it began, and she has been a showrunner for the last five seasons.

For the first two seasons, she shared that responsibility with Derek Haas. However, she has been the lone showrunner for the last three seasons. Victor Teran is taking over the reins behind the scenes.

Newman said the following about her departure from the NBC series:

“Working at Chicago Fire, with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career. Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick, so what a thrill it’s been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi. I’m so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way. After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home.”

Peter Jankowski, from Dick Wolf Productions, also spoke about her exit. He said, “We’re sad to say goodbye to Andrea. She’s been at the center of the heart and soul of Chicago Fire since the beginning and the show thrived under her watch. We’re grateful for her commitment to the development of the next generation and know the show will be in great hands with Victor taking the reins.”

Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuente star in the first responder drama, which follows those who work at Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday nights and has been renewed for next season.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this behind-the-scenes exit on Chicago Fire?