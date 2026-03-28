Chicago Fire: Season 15; NBC Drama Series Renewed for 2026-27

The firehouse crew will be back on duty for the 2026-27 TV season. NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for a 15th season. The drama’s 14th season of 21 episodes is expected to finish airing on May 13th.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Brandon Larracuente, and Dermot Mulroney. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Dom Pascal (Mulroney) and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 14th season of Chicago Fire averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.28 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season 13, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

What do you think? Are you a longtime viewer of the Chicago Fire series? Are you glad this NBC series has been renewed for a 15th season on the network?

