Chicago Fire: Season 12 Viewer Votes

The firehouse’s personnel keep changing in the 12th season of NBC’s Chicago Fire TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago Fire is cancelled or renewed for season 13. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 12th season episodes of Chicago Fire here.

An NBC first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Alberto Rosende. Jesse Spencer guests. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker), and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.





What do you think? Which season 12 episodes of the Chicago Fire TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Chicago Fire should be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on NBC?