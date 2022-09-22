Chicago Fire: Season 12 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The heat gets turned up on the Firehouse 51 crew. Has the Chicago Fire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago Fire, season 12.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Chicago Fire TV show stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker), Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney), Lt. Stella Kidd (Mayo), and their teammates risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Chicago Fire averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.75 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chicago Fire stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, Chicago Fire has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago Fire for season 12? Season 11 marks the end of a three-season renewal for this drama series. The show remains a solid performer for the peacock network so I have no doubt that the series will be renewed, likely for more than just season 12. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Fire cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Chicago Fire TV show will be renewed for a 12th season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?