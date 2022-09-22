Chicago PD: Season 11 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Voight and his team continue to work to keep the Windy City’s streets clean. Has the Chicago PD TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 11th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago PD, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Jesse Lee Soffer. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Chicago PD averages a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.48 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chicago PD stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, Chicago PD has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago PD for season 11? The show is typically the lowest-rated of the Chicago franchise but it still performs very well for the peacock network. Chicago PD is completing a three-season renewal, and I have no doubt that the series will be renewed for another year, likely more. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago PD cancellation or renewal news.



