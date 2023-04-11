Chicago PD: Season 11; Police Drama Series Renewed for 2023-24 by NBC

Voight and his crew will be back on the streets for the 2023-24 television season. NBC has renewed Chicago PD for an 11th year. The current 10th season runs on Wednesday nights and will wrap in May.

A police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Jesse Lee Soffer. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

The 10th season of Chicago PD averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.36 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It picks up nearly 60% more viewers in the live+7 dating ratings and is the lowest-rated of the three Chicago series. However, it’s still the network’s third most-watched drama.

Today, NBC also renewed its five other drama series from executive producer Dick Wolf — Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that Chicago PD has been renewed for an 11th season? Have you kept up with this NBC police drama?

