Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 25; 2023-24 Renewal Set for NBC Drama

Dick Wolf can rent the hall and order the cake. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed for a 25th anniversary season by NBC. The 24th season is currently airing on Thursday nights and will wrap in May.

A procedural drama, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Molly Burnett, and Kelli Giddish. Created by Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Junior Detectives Joe Velasco (Pisano), and Grace Muncy (Burnett). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.

The 24th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.80 million viewers. Compared to season 23, that’s down by 11% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It picks up nearly 50% more viewers in the live+7 dating ratings and is the highest rated of the three Law & Order series.

Today, NBC also renewed its five other drama series from executive producer Dick Wolf — Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

What do you think? How long have you been watching the SVU series on NBC? Are you glad this long-running drama has been renewed for a 25th anniversary season?

