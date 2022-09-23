Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 Viewer Votes

After all these years, cases will continue to surprise you in the 24th season of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SVU is cancelled or renewed for season 25. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 24th season episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit here.

An NBC procedural drama, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Molly Burnett, and Kelli Giddish. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Junior Detectives Joe Velasco (Pisano), and Grace Muncy (Burnett). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.





What do you think? Which season 24 episodes of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?