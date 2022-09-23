Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 Viewer Votes

Published:

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 25?

(Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

After all these years, cases will continue to surprise you in the 24th season of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SVU is cancelled or renewed for season 25. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 24th season episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit here.

An NBC procedural drama, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Molly Burnett, and Kelli Giddish. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Junior Detectives Joe Velasco (Pisano), and Grace Muncy (Burnett). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 24 episodes of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Law & Order: SVU should be cancelled or renewed for a 25th season on NBC?

Check out our NBC status sheet to track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x