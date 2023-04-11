Law & Order: Season 23; NBC Procedural Drama Renewed for 2023-24

These district attorneys and detectives will be back at work for the 2023-24 television season. The original Law & Order series has been renewed for a 23rd season. The 22nd season is currently airing on Thursday nights and will wrap in May.

A crime drama procedural series, the Law & Order TV show stars Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks. Set in New York City, stories follow the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Detective Frank Cosgrove (Donovan), and Junior Detective Jalen Shaw (Brooks). Stories are often based on real cases and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 22nd season of Law & Order averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.47 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 3% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It picks up nearly 34% more viewers in the live+7 dating ratings and is the second-highest rated of the three Law & Order series.

Today, NBC also renewed its five other drama series from executive producer Dick Wolf — Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

What do you think? Have you been watching the Law & Order TV series on Thursday nights on NBC? Are you glad this venerable series has been renewed for a 23rd season?

