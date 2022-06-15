Law & Order: Season 22: Mehcad Brooks Joins NBC Procedural Drama Series

Law & Order is adding to its cast for season 22. Supergirl’s Mehcad Brooks (above, left) is joining the NBC drama from Dick Wolk next season. No details about his role have been revealed but it would seem likely that he will be playing a detective, filling the void left by the departure of Anthony Anderson’s Detective Kevin Bernard.

Brooks is joining Sam Waterson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi as a regular on the NBC series. It was recently revealed that Waterston is returning for the upcoming season, per Deadline. He had originally signed just a one-year contract when the series was revived.

Brooks wrote about his being cast on Law & Order on Instagram: “I’m humbled, honored, grateful and invigorated by this. Stick to your manifestations, believe in yourself and keep the faith that you will be acknowledged for your hard work. Thank you to my incredible team, my family, friends, the producers, network, studio and fans. Asé. #justakidfromaustin

#wearehere #lawandorder #nbcuniversal #grateful”

Season 22 of Law & Order will air on Thursday nights on NBC this fall. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Brooks on Law & Order next season?