Law & Order: Season 21; Camryn Manheim Joins NBC Series Revival as Filming Begins

Law & Order returns to NBC in February, and production has now begun on the revival. Jeffrey Donovan and Anthony Anderson are featured in the first photo from the set. The image was later deleted from Instagram, but it’s obvious the pair were working on set, per Collider.

In addition to the news about the start of production, Deadline reports that Camryn Manheim is joining the drama as Lt. Kate Dixon – a replacement for Lt. Anita Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson). Merkerson currently stars on Chicago Med, another NBC and Dick Wolf drama. Manheim appeared in the original run of Law & Order in various guest roles. It was previously revealed that Hugh Dancy has also joined the cast, as an Assistant District Attorney.

Law & Order season 21 arrives on February 24th.

What do you think? Will you be excited to see Law & Order back on NBC?