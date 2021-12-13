Walker: The CW Developing 1880s Prequel Series from Jared Padalecki and Anna Fricke

A Walker prequel spin-off is in the works at The CW. The Walker: Independence project, from Jared Padalecki (above) and Walker creator Anna Fricke, is set in the 1880s. Fricke will write and Padalecki, Seamus Fahey. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Laura Terry are set as executive producers.

The Wrap revealed more about Walker: Independence:

“Independence centers on Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.”

Walker is currently on a winter hiatus on The CW and will return on January 13th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Walker? Would you watch a prequel series on The CW if it made it on air?