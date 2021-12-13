Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Walker: The CW Developing 1880s Prequel Series from Jared Padalecki and Anna Fricke

by Regina Avalos,

Walker TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

A Walker prequel spin-off is in the works at The CW. The Walker: Independence project, from Jared Padalecki (above) and Walker creator Anna Fricke, is set in the 1880s. Fricke will write and Padalecki, Seamus Fahey. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Laura Terry are set as executive producers.

The Wrap revealed more about Walker: Independence:

Independence centers on Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.”

Walker is currently on a winter hiatus on The CW and will return on January 13th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Walker? Would you watch a prequel series on The CW if it made it on air?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x