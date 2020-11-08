Walker: CW Teases Jared Padalecki Series, Chris Labadie to Recur

Walker is coming to The CW early next year, and the reboot series has added another recurring member to its cast. A teaser for the new revival series has also been released.

Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, and Keenan Allen are set to star in the reboot of the Walker, Texas Ranger series of the 1990s. Deadline revealed that Chris Labadie is joining the series as “Jordan, a hardened, tough ex-con who is in the Green Thumb and Grace program – and he’s also involved in a heroin smuggling operation. He’s a smarmy guy who knows how to get under Walker’s skin.”

Walker is set to premiere on The CW on January 21st. Check out the first teaser for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the Walker reboot coming to The CW? Do you plan to watch the new series when it arrives?