Gentleman Jack: Season Two Filming Underway for BBC and HBO Series

The second season of Gentleman Jack started production earlier this week. The period series, which airs on BBC in the UK and HBO in the US, started production on November 2nd, and a member of the cast shared her excitement on social media about being back at work.

Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Timothy West, and Gemma Jones star in the historical drama series. Created by Sally Wainwright, it is based on the life of Anne Lister, a landowner and industrialist from the1830s in England.

A premiere date for the second season of Gentleman Jack has not yet been set.

