Gentleman Jack: Is the HBO TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

What’s This TV Show About?
An HBO historical drama, inspired by the real Anne Lister’s life, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Timothy West, and Gemma Jones. Drawing upon her copious diary entries, the series centers on Lister (Suranne Jones), who sets out to shore up Shibden Hall, her West Yorkshire family estate, by reopening the local Halifax coal mine and marrying well. The twist is, Lister does not intend to marry a man.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Gentleman Jack averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 392,000 viewers. Learn how Gentleman Jack stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.
Gentleman Jack has been renewed for a second season which will debut on April 10, 2022 on BBC. Stay tuned for further updates.
Will HBO cancel or renew Gentleman Jack for season two? The ratings have been okay so I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Gentleman Jack cancellation or renewal alerts.
5/23/19 update: HBO has renewed Gentleman Jack for a second season.
I love Gentleman Jack. The casting of Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle was brilliant. I think the series would have done much better in the ratings if the show had been promoted. Most people watching it came on it by accident or were told about it.
Please renew this series!There’s so much to tell about Anne Lister!I give 5 stars to this show!
Please renew this series!There is so much to share and tell about Ann Lister,and the first season is so intriguing and touching,I hope to see more seasons about Anne Lister!I give this show 5 stars!
Please please please renew this series!! So well written and engaging
HBO please renew this series. It’s excellent!
I did- do not cancel gentleman jack. It is an excellent show, and timely.
RENEW!!!
I have absolutely loved the first season so far! I’m really hoping for a renewal for this great show.
Loved gentlemen jack. It was a great show would love to see more of it excellent performance and writing .i give it a 5 star rating.loved the story .
I loved it i want to see the 2 nd season i really love Ann Lester the shes my kind of gal.if i were her girl i would never say no.And she was such a strong willed person just like me.speaks with authority which is also like me.most of all i love her because of what she stood for ( womens rights ) love the women who wrote the true story about Ann and her way of life and how she stood upbagainst men and society and really didnt care how others think of her.what a wonderful story loved it… Read more »