Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Gentleman Jack: Is the HBO TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Gentleman Jack TV show on HBO: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Matt Squire / HBO)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Gentleman Jack TV show on HBOWill Anne Lister be back for more? Has the Gentleman Jack TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Gentleman Jack season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An HBO historical drama, inspired by the real Anne Lister’s life, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Timothy West, and Gemma Jones. Drawing upon her copious diary entries, the series centers on Lister (Suranne Jones), who sets out to shore up Shibden Hall, her West Yorkshire family estate, by reopening the local Halifax coal mine and marrying well. The twist is, Lister does not intend to marry a man.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Gentleman Jack averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 392,000 viewers. Learn how Gentleman Jack stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Gentleman Jack has been renewed for a second season which will debut on April 10, 2022 on BBC. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Gentleman Jack for season two? The ratings have been okay so I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Gentleman Jack cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/23/19 update: HBO has renewed Gentleman Jack for a second season.
 

Gentleman Jack Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Gentleman Jack TV show has been be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if HBO had cancelled this TV series, instead?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

10 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kimberlee Ferris

I love Gentleman Jack. The casting of Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle was brilliant. I think the series would have done much better in the ratings if the show had been promoted. Most people watching it came on it by accident or were told about it.

3
0
Reply
Eli

Please renew this series!There’s so much to tell about Anne Lister!I give 5 stars to this show!

1
0
Reply
Eli

Please renew this series!There is so much to share and tell about Ann Lister,and the first season is so intriguing and touching,I hope to see more seasons about Anne Lister!I give this show 5 stars!

1
0
Reply
Erica

Please please please renew this series!! So well written and engaging

1
0
Reply
Jordy

HBO please renew this series. It’s excellent!

1
0
Reply
Patty Critchlow

I did- do not cancel gentleman jack. It is an excellent show, and timely.

1
0
Reply
Cj Mitchell

RENEW!!!

1
0
Reply
Michele

I have absolutely loved the first season so far! I’m really hoping for a renewal for this great show.

1
0
Reply
Deborah Larkowski

Loved gentlemen jack. It was a great show would love to see more of it excellent performance and writing .i give it a 5 star rating.loved the story .

1
0
Reply
Deborah Larkowski

I loved it i want to see the 2 nd season i really love Ann Lester the shes my kind of gal.if i were her girl i would never say no.And she was such a strong willed person just like me.speaks with authority which is also like me.most of all i love her because of what she stood for ( womens rights ) love the women who wrote the true story about Ann and her way of life and how she stood upbagainst men and society and really didnt care how others think of her.what a wonderful story loved it… Read more »

1
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
10
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x