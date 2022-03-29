Gentleman Jack: Is the HBO TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Vulture Watch

Has the Gentleman Jack TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO?



What’s This TV Show About?

An HBO historical drama, inspired by the real Anne Lister’s life, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Timothy West, and Gemma Jones. Drawing upon her copious diary entries, the series centers on Lister (Suranne Jones), who sets out to shore up Shibden Hall, her West Yorkshire family estate, by reopening the local Halifax coal mine and marrying well. The twist is, Lister does not intend to marry a man.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Gentleman Jack averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 392,000 viewers. Learn how Gentleman Jack stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Gentleman Jack for season two? The ratings have been okay so I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Gentleman Jack cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/23/19 update: HBO has renewed Gentleman Jack for a second season.



