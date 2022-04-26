Gentleman Jack: Season Two Ratings

The Gentleman Jack TV series was introduced in 2019 so, thanks to the pandemic, it’s been three years between seasons. The show is a co-production of HBO and BBC One so it is less expensive for each outlet. Viewership is typically pretty low in the U.S. however so, will HBO want to stay on board? Will Gentleman Jack be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, the Gentleman Jack TV show stars Gemma Jones, Timothy West, Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan, and George Costigan. Drawing upon the real Anne Lister’s copious diary entries (part of which were written in code), the story centers on Anne (Jones), a landowner and industrialist. She sets out to shore up Shibden Hall, her West Yorkshire family estate, by reopening the local Halifax coal mine and marrying well. The twist is, Anne does not intend to marry a man. In season two, it’s 1832 and all eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker (Cole) as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

Season one of Gentleman Jack on HBO averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 392,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

