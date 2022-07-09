Collector’s Call: Season Four; MeTV Renews Memorabilia Series Hosted by Lisa Whelchel

Collector’s Call is not going anywhere anytime soon. MeTV has renewed the memorabilia series hosted by Lisa Whelchel (Facts of Life) for a fourth season. The series will return with 26 episodes in 2023, per TV Insider.

Season three is currently airing on MeTV, with Whelchel set to visit collections of Ghostbusters, Looney Tunes, and Brady Bunch memorabilia later this month.

The cable network will announce a premiere date for Collector’s Call season four later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Collector’s Call? Do you plan to continue watching the series?