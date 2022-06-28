Westworld: Season Four Ratings

The Westworld series has been one of HBO’s most popular shows but it’s been more than two years since the end of the third season. Have viewers forgotten about this series? Could Westworld be cancelled or, is it sure to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A science-fiction thriller series, the Westworld TV show stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, and James Marsden with Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the drama series unfolds in a pricey, futuristic theme park, where visitors pay to act out their Wild West fantasies while interacting with lifelike robot “hosts.” The fourth season picks up over seven years later after the protracted war and humanity is finally free. Or so it seems. Maeve and Caleb begin to suspect that Hale and a host version of The Man in Black are trying to regain control of the human race. Meanwhile, Bernard returns from The Sublime. A young writer, Christina, begins to question the nature of her reality.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Westworld on HBO averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 812,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



