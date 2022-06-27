Menu

Westworld: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

Westworld TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed for season 5

(HBO)

How will the story evolve in the fourth season of the Westworld TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Westworld is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Westworld here.

An HBO science-fiction thriller series, the Westworld TV show stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, and James Marsden with Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the drama series unfolds in a pricey, futuristic theme park, where visitors pay to act out their Wild West fantasies while interacting with lifelike robot “hosts.” The fourth season picks up seven years after the end of the third season and is a dark odyssey that revolves around the fate of sentient life on earth.

What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Westworld TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Westworld should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on HBO? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




