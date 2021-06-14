Menu

Westworld: Season Four; Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son) Joins HBO TV Series

by Regina Avalos,

Westworld TV show on HBO: (canceled or renewed?)

Westworld is headed to its fourth season, and a Prodigal Son star is joining the cast of the HBO series. Per Deadline, Aurora Perrineau will appear in at least five episodes of the sci-fi series, but no details about her character were revealed.

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan star in the HBO series, which is set in a future where people spend their time in a theme park where they interact with “robot” hosts made to look human. The park was destroyed at the end of the second season, and everyone is now dealing with life outside the park.

A premiere date has not been set for Westworld season four yet.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Westworld on HBO?



