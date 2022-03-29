Gentleman Jack: Season Two Premiere Teased by HBO (Watch)

Gentleman Jack is getting ready for its second season on HBO and the cable channel has released a trailer. Starring Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Timothy West, and Gemma Jones, the series is based on the life of Anne Lister. Creator Sally Wainwright used Lister’s diaries as the basis for the series.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“HBO/BBC have released a teaser from the eight-episode second season of Sally Wainwright’s GENTLEMAN JACK ahead of its debut on HBO this April. GENTLEMAN JACK is a Lookout Point production for HBO, co-produced with BBC One. Season one is available to stream on HBO Max. Logline: Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous. Season two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister – part of which were written in code – as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals.”

The second season will begin airing on BBC on April 10th. HBO is expected to announce a premiere date for the second season soon. Check out the teaser for Gentleman Jack season two below.

