Windy City Rehab: Season Three Coming to HGTV Next Month

Windy City Rehab is coming back to HGTV for a third season next month. After some tough times in the second season, interior designer Alison Victoria will focus on the future with new renovations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria puts demanding times behind her and gets a fresh start in new episodes of HGTV’s Windy City Rehab. Premiering Thursday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series’ nine new episodes follow a re-energized and resilient Alison who, after weathering personal and professional challenges, dives into a new life chapter with optimism and renewed purpose. During the episodes, Alison takes on invigorating new renovation and design projects in Los Angeles and Atlanta as well as in Chicago. Windy City Rehab also will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning April 21. “I paved my way through some very difficult times and I’m stronger because of it,” said Alison. “I’m doing what’s best for me by following my real love in life, designing and renovating homes, many of which you will see in the new episodes of Windy City Rehab.” One new episode highlights a project that sat untouched for two years during the pandemic. The dilapidated four-unit apartment building in a desirable part of town needs a full renovation and a quick sale in order for Alison to repay an investor. Facing a serious time-crunch, supply-chain delays and more, Alison gets creative to find materials, install innovative design elements and save the property’s unique features. Future episodes feature her inspirational journey to explore many of her various life options, including working with her brother on an apartment flip, focusing on her design business and visiting Greece, her ancestral country.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Windy City Rehab on HGTV?