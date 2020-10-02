Fixer to Fabulous: Season Two of HGTV Renovation Series to Debut This Month

HGTV is getting ready to air brand new episodes of Fixer to Fabulous. The renovation series will return with its second season later this month. Dave and Jenny Marrs will show viewers more homes that go from being fixer-uppers to fabulous under their care.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release:

“Popular home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs bring more worn-out houses back to life when a new season of Fixer to Fabulous premieres on HGTV Tuesday, Oct, 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the new 13-episode run, the husband-wife duo—who attracted more than 17.9 million viewers to the first season of Fixer to Fabulous—continue to overhaul old homes in Northwest Arkansas, all while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in designing spaces that are warm and welcoming for families, while Dave tackles the construction with aplomb, crediting his passion for reviving old homes. “We love our town and are proud to live and work here and show off this special place to the world,” said Dave. “Last season was a blast and from a design prospective this season is going to be even more fun,” added Jenny. “Each of our client’s homes showcase a different design style and give us the opportunity to create a space that truly reflects who lives there.” In the premiere episode, Dave and Jenny fix up a dated lakehouse for a deserving family, transforming it into a modern Nantucket-style waterfront escape. The renovation calls for several custom projects, including a refreshed boathouse, a one-of-a-kind carved inlay in the foyer and a soda-shoppe inspired teenage hideaway. As the season continues, Dave and Jenny’s breathtaking renovations spotlight custom elements that they design and curate for each project, such as a secret bookshelf doorway to a laundry room, a reclaimed console with a hidden pop-up TV panel and a dining table made from reclaimed basketball court flooring.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV? Will you watch season two when it starts later this month?