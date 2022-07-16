Gentleman Jack: Season Three? BBC Open to Saving Series Following HBO Cancellation

Gentleman Jack may still have a chance to return to the small screen for a third season. HBO cancelled the series after two seasons, but co-producer BBC is open to continuing the historical drama series. However, the network would likely need to find a new partner.

Starring Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Timothy West, Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Gemma Jones, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan, and George Costigan, the show follows the life of Anne Lister, a lady landowner in the early 1800s. The series is based on Lister’s extensive diaries, written largely in code, which document a lifetime of lesbian relationships.

At the time of the cancellation, a BBC spokesperson said, “We are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact, and we are in discussions with Sally [Wainwright] about what’s next.”

Wainwright, the creator of the drama, said the following about the cancellation of Gentleman Jack, per Radio Times:

“Well, I think we all are [gutted]. It’s been a bit of a surprise really because it’s been doing really well, certainly in this country. We were ready to go again, the BBC certainly [is] up for going again. I think if HBO had been up for it, there’d have been no question. It’s been a very successful show in all areas for them – it’s had fantastic reviews, it’s had a very respectable audience and on top of that it’s had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase, they organise all sorts of events. I think [BBC] wouldn’t want to continue with it without it having the same production values. So we would need to find another partner who would stream it globally. You know, I think all those other options are being explored at the minute given that there is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people – the BBC, Lookout Point, myself, you know.”

