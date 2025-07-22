Ted Lasso: Season Four Production Underway; Apple TV+ Reveals Cast

The cast of Ted Lasso is back at work. Season four of the series is now filming, and Apple TV+ has revealed the full cast returning for the series alongside Jason Sudekis.

Viewers will also see Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, and Brendan Hunt back for season four. Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely are joining the cast for the upcoming season.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about what is ahead for Ted Lasso:

“Apple TV+ today revealed that production is officially underway on the highly anticipated fourth season of “Ted Lasso,” and unveiled the returning and new cast members set to star in the next installment of the multi-Emmy award-winning comedy series. From AFC Richmond to KC, principal photography begins today in Kansas City, Sudeikis’s hometown, with additional filming set to take place in London. In addition to Sudeikis, Emmy award-winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy award-winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are all set to return as their beloved characters and celebrated members of AFC Richmond, along with newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, who is stepping in as Ted’s son, ‘Henry.’ Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. “Ted Lasso” season four adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt (“Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock”) as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and co-executive producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports. After its global debut on Apple TV+, “Ted Lasso” broke records and quickly earned praise and acclaim, with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated comedy series in its first season, and landing rare back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons on air.”

A video teasing the series’ return is below.

