Ted Lasso: Season Four — Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Renewed or Cancelled Yet?

Has the Ted Lasso TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+?



A sports comedy-drama series streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Ted Lasso TV show stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance. Sarah Niles recurs. The story revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport. Initially mocked for his folksy optimism and inexperience, he gradually wins over his boss and his team. The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule in season three as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League. Nate (Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Head) at West Ham United.



As of March 15, 2023, Ted Lasso has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew Ted Lasso for season four. There have been hints that season three is the end of this show. I suspect there won’t be a fourth season of Ted Lasso, but some of the characters’ stories will continue to be told in a new series. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ted Lasso cancellation or renewal news.



