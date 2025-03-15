Ted Lasso: Season Four; Apple TV+ Series Renewed with Jason Sudeikis Returning

Ted Lasso fans are finally getting the news they have been waiting for. Apple TV+ has renewed the series for a fourth season. Season three aired on the streaming service in 2023.

It has been revealed that Jason Sudeikis will be back for season four. At the end of season three, he returned home to be closer to his son. According to TV Line, Sudeikis revealed that Ted would return to the UK and coach the AFC Richmond women’s team.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Apple TV+ announced that the global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” is officially returning back to the football pitch for a fourth season that will reunite the team behind the history-making, multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy series, with Jason Sudeikis reprising his award-winning role as the celebrated coach Ted Lasso. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” said star and executive producer Sudeikis, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.” “‘Ted Lasso’ has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.” “Ted Lasso” season four adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt (“Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock”) as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports. After its global debut on Apple TV+, “Ted Lasso” broke records and quickly earned praise and acclaim, with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated comedy series in its first season, and landing rare back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons on air.”

The premiere date for season four of Ted Lasso will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the first three seasons of Ted Lasso? Were you hoping for more of the series?