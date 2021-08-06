Menu

Mr. Corman

Mr. Corman TV show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Network: Apple TV+
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 6, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez.

TV show description:      
A comedy-drama series, the Mr. Corman TV show was created, written, and directed by its star, Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The story follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out for him so, he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley.

Josh’s ex-fiancé, Megan (Temple), has moved out and his high school buddy, Victor (Castro), has moved in. Josh knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

Do you like the Mr. Corman TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




